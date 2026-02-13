Sega plans to launch four major new titles before April 2027

HQ

As we all know, it's accounting season, and quarterly reports have been pouring in over the past two weeks. Sega is no exception, and this morning the Japanese giant delivered its report, giving us an idea of what the coming year will look like for them, and it seems there's a lot going on.

Among other things, we can read that there will be releases of "four major new titles for mainstay IPs" during the next fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Since Sonic turns 35 this summer and there have been frequent rumours of a new game, we can probably count on this being one of them. There has also been a lot of talk about Persona 4 Revival (or dare we even hope for Persona 6?), which is also a hot candidate.

We also know that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is working on Stranger Than Heaven and Virtua Fighter 6, but whether they will be ready for launch during the year is unknown, given how extensive and ambitious they appear to be. It's likely that at least one of the games will be linked to the many revivals of classic Sega brands that are in the works, including Crazy Taxi, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, and Jet Set Radio.

It should also be remembered that Sega owns several Western companies (where we know that both Total War: Medieval III and Total War: Warhammer 40,000 are on the way), which could also be part of these plans.

Which potential Sega game are you most looking forward to?