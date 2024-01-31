Sega of America to lay off 61 staff

HQ

It feels like almost every day in January 2024 has come with news of layoffs in the gaming industry, and while we'd love for this trend to stop, now there's yet another story of people losing their jobs.

Sega of America is the most recent company to let people go. As first spotted by a Twitter bot that spies layoffs, a new WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Notice shows that 61 people are set to be laid off from Sega of America.

We're not sure why this has happened, as Sega hasn't yet commented on the layoffs, but we can imagine it's only a matter of time before an official statement is released.