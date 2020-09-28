English
Sega lines up live-action Yakuza adaptation

The House of Sonic is partnering with 1212 and Wild Sheep to bring the series to the big screen.

The success of the new Sonic movie has no doubt given Sega a taste for the glitz and glamour of cinema, with the publisher working with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content to make a new live-action movie based on the Yakuza franchise.

After Sonic, the Yakuza series is the company's next most lucrative IP and the underworld setting and crime focus make it a good fit for a live-action adaptation. We don't know much more than that, however.

"Yakuza offers us a new playground in which to set compelling stories with complex characters in a unique environment that audiences have rarely seen before," a 1212 statement explained (via Variety). "The saga of Kazuma Kiryu has a built-in cinematic appeal - a mix of kinetic action with bursts of comedy, multiple converging storylines, and a gripping journey towards redemption."

There's no word on when we'll get to see this Yakuza spin-off but, considering the fact that they're still looking for scriptwriters, it may well be some time before this project sees the light of day.

