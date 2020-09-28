Sega lines up live-action Yakuza adaptation

You're watching Advertisements

The success of the new Sonic movie has no doubt given Sega a taste for the glitz and glamour of cinema, with the publisher working with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content to make a new live-action movie based on the Yakuza franchise.

After Sonic, the Yakuza series is the company's next most lucrative IP and the underworld setting and crime focus make it a good fit for a live-action adaptation. We don't know much more than that, however.

"Yakuza offers us a new playground in which to set compelling stories with complex characters in a unique environment that audiences have rarely seen before," a 1212 statement explained (via Variety). "The saga of Kazuma Kiryu has a built-in cinematic appeal - a mix of kinetic action with bursts of comedy, multiple converging storylines, and a gripping journey towards redemption."

There's no word on when we'll get to see this Yakuza spin-off but, considering the fact that they're still looking for scriptwriters, it may well be some time before this project sees the light of day.