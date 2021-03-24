Sega launches mini-arcade with classics in the west

This mini console craze is still very popular and Sega has been no stranger to the concept as it has recently released creations such as Mega Drive Mini and Game Gear Micro. Last winter, the mini-cabinet Astro City Mini, which is a miniature version of the company's classic arcade machines, was also released to the Japanese market and now the console in question is also on its way to the West.
Limited Runs Game has announced they are due to start selling the machine starting March 26 (confirmed to the US only so far though, but expect a European launch as well), and in addition to the game cabinet itself, it will be launched along with the following 37 titles:
Astro City Mini is priced $130 and is equipped with ports for HDMI, headsets and two USB A.
Thanks, Polygon
