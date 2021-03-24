Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sega launches mini-arcade with classics in the west

It launched to Japanese audiences last winter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

This mini console craze is still very popular and Sega has been no stranger to the concept as it has recently released creations such as Mega Drive Mini and Game Gear Micro. Last winter, the mini-cabinet Astro City Mini, which is a miniature version of the company's classic arcade machines, was also released to the Japanese market and now the console in question is also on its way to the West.

Limited Runs Game has announced they are due to start selling the machine starting March 26 (confirmed to the US only so far though, but expect a European launch as well), and in addition to the game cabinet itself, it will be launched along with the following 37 titles:


  • Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars (with Stella)

  • Alien Storm

  • Alien Syndrome

  • Altered Beast

  • Arabian Fight

  • Bonanza Bros.

  • Columns

  • Columns II

  • Cotton

  • Crack Down

  • Cyber Police ESWAT

  • Dark Edge

  • Dottori Kun (Dot Race)

  • Fantasy Zone

  • Flicky

  • Gain Ground

  • Golden Axe

  • Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder

  • My Hero

  • Puyo Puyo

  • Puyo Puyo 2

  • Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R

  • Puzzle & Action: Tant-R

  • Rad Mobile

  • Quartet 2

  • Scramble Spirits

  • Sega Ninja

  • Shadow Dancer

  • Shinobi

  • Sonic Boom

  • Space Harrier

  • Stack Columns

  • Thunder Force AC

  • Virtua Fighter

  • Wonder Boy

  • Wonder Boy in Monster Land

  • Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Astro City Mini is priced $130 and is equipped with ports for HDMI, headsets and two USB A.

Sega launches mini-arcade with classics in the west

Thanks, Polygon



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy