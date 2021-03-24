Sega launches mini-arcade with classics in the west

You're watching Advertisements

This mini console craze is still very popular and Sega has been no stranger to the concept as it has recently released creations such as Mega Drive Mini and Game Gear Micro. Last winter, the mini-cabinet Astro City Mini, which is a miniature version of the company's classic arcade machines, was also released to the Japanese market and now the console in question is also on its way to the West.

Limited Runs Game has announced they are due to start selling the machine starting March 26 (confirmed to the US only so far though, but expect a European launch as well), and in addition to the game cabinet itself, it will be launched along with the following 37 titles:



Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars (with Stella)



Alien Storm



Alien Syndrome



Altered Beast



Arabian Fight



Bonanza Bros.



Columns



Columns II



Cotton



Crack Down



Cyber Police ESWAT



Dark Edge



Dottori Kun (Dot Race)



Fantasy Zone



Flicky



Gain Ground



Golden Axe



Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder



My Hero



Puyo Puyo



Puyo Puyo 2



Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R



Puzzle & Action: Tant-R



Rad Mobile



Quartet 2



Scramble Spirits



Sega Ninja



Shadow Dancer



Shinobi



Sonic Boom



Space Harrier



Stack Columns



Thunder Force AC



Virtua Fighter



Wonder Boy



Wonder Boy in Monster Land



Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair



Astro City Mini is priced $130 and is equipped with ports for HDMI, headsets and two USB A.

Thanks, Polygon