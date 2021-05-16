SEGA launches a new line of products to celebrate Sonic's 30th anniversary

You're watching Advertisements

2021 is the year of many significant anniversaries within gaming. This year Pokémon and Resident Evil turn 25, Zelda turns 35, and Donkey Kong turns 40. Another iconic series that is celebrating a big milestone is Sonic the Hedgehog which is approaching its 30th anniversary. To commemorate this, SEGA has released a brand new line of merchandise over on its official store.

The line includes many different products such as mugs, t-shirts, and hats. The item we were perhaps drawn to the most though was this wireless charging mat. All of the items here are planned to launch this June and pre-orders are now open.

You can take a look at some of the new products below: