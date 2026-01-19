Sega launches a 35th Anniversary collection for Sonic the Hedgehog

HQ

Sega released its Mega Drive in Japan in 1988, followed by the US (where it's called Genesis) in 1989 and Europe in 1990. But it wasn't until the following year that we got to know Sonic the Hedgehog. This means that the hedgehog is turning 35 this year, something we have written about before, and Sega is ready to celebrate this properly.

They have now announced that they have developed a 35th Anniversary collection of Sonic products that are available to buy via Amazon. It mostly consists of clothing, but also includes items such as water bottles, cushions, bags, and phone cases. Click on this link if you feel you need some Sonic merchandise ahead of the hedgehog's birthday.