Sega kills Sonic the Hedgehog in free Steam game

Some countries have already gone into April 1. Japan is one of these, so Sega has decided to give us its April's Fool. And I literally mean give.

Because Sega has released a game called The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog on Steam, and this free title is exactly what it sounds like. This is not your run-of-the-mill Sonic game, as it's a visual novel where you have to solve the beloved hedgehog's murder by interrogating some of the franchise's character as a new character who is starting their first day working on the Mirage Express.

The company specifies this isn't canon, so there's no need to worry about Sonic Frontiers being the last great game in the franchise and just enjoy The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog as a fun treat. See some of what awaits in the trailer below.