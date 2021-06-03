Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Sega is still undecided regarding Virtua Fighter 6

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown recently launched on PS4.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown was released for PlayStation 4 earlier this week. It's the latest and hopefully best incarnation of the classic fighting title, and many fans has thought of it as a test balloon from Sega to see if there is any interest for this series after all those years (the original Virtua Fighter 5 vas launched back in 2006).

While this is confirmed to be the case by the chief producer Seiji Aoki in a Famitsu interview (translated by Siliconera), he also adds that nothing has been decided regarding a new game in the franchise - but he would still like to make it if it were to happen:

"Nothing has been decided yet regarding Virtua Fighter 6, so I cannot make any statement. But if you ask me whether I want to create it or not, I do want to create it."

It seems like we should not expect a new Virtua Fighter anytime soon, but if Ultimate Showdown, who knows in the future?

