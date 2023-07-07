Sega is stepping back from blockchain gaming

HQ

Generally speaking, gamers haven't taken too kindly to the plans from publishers and developers to incorporate blockchain and crypto technologies into video games. In the past, we've seen Ubisoft get dragged through the mud with its Ubisoft Quartz platform, and Square Enix's ideas haven't been all too well received either. It seems like Sega understands that blockchain is a rather volatile topic these days.

As in a new report published by Bloomberg, it's mentioned by Sega's co-chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi that the Japanese company will be stepping away from crypto and blockchain gaming for the time being.

In terms of the reason why, Utsumi notes: "The action in play-to-earn games is boring. What's the point if games are no fun?"

This doesn't mean that we won't see blockchain and NFTs and the likes used in games from third-party developers published by Sega, as Utsumi has noted that this technology can be useful in some situations.

Looking to the future, and how Sega will approach blockchain down the line, Utsumi adds: "For the majority of people in the video game industry, what blockchain advocates say may sound a bit extreme, but that's how the first penguin has always been. We should never underestimate them."

Essentially, just because Sega is stepping back from blockchain right now, doesn't mean it will avoid the technology down the line.