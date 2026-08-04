Sega is opening a new flagship store in Osaka featuring exclusive merchandise

HQ

Last year, Sega opened an official Sega store in Tokyo featuring merchandise celebrating the company, its most popular game franchises, its history, and Sonic the Hedgehog. This was followed by a store in Shanghai, and apparently this has been a success, because as recently as late July, they announced plans to open more stores in the Middle East and the U.S.

But that's not all. Sega has now announced on X that it's in the process of opening a Sega store in the Japanese metropolis of Osaka as well. Much of the merchandise will undoubtedly be the same as in Tokyo, but Sega notes that visitors can also look forward to "exclusive items available only in Osaka."

The Sega store will be located on the sixth floor of the Parco (Shinsaibashi) department store, with the grand opening set for October 2. By the way, Japan's largest Nintendo store is also in Osaka, as is Super Nintendo World, and just a 15-minute ride away by Shinkansen, you'll find Kyoto, home to the Nintendo Museum.

Bottom line: if you grew up with Nintendo and Sega, you should definitely book a trip to the Kansai region as soon as possible.