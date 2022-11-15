Sega is looking to clean up Sonic lore by hiring dedicated lore manager

HQ

It looks like Sega is attempting to get a handle on the messy existence that is Sonic the Hedgehog. As part of a new job listing, we can see that the entertainment company is looking to hire a dedicated lore manager, someone who can keep tabs on all things Sonic and build out a canonical universe that all ties together in meaningful ways.

In the job posting, we can see that Sega is looking for someone who can be "immersed in the organizing and shaping of Sonic lore, canon, characters, and universes, helping to bring consistency, connectivity, and creativity to all things Sonic across various forms of media including games, animation, comics, and more."

As Sonic the Hedgehog is a global brand at this point, with live-action Hollywood movies, AAA games developed by Sonic Team, as well as animations on Netflix, and plenty of comic books to boot, just as a few examples, it is said that the role will have a global focus, and that the applicant will be working closely with teams from all facets of life.

If you think of yourself as a Sonic guru and think you're up to the task, take a look at the full job posting right here.