Sega is launching Sonic clothes that older fans will love

In recent years, Sega has begun to dig deeper into its rich gaming history from the era when it fought Nintendo for the favor of gamers and delivered one classic after another, often with an original approach and lots of attitude.

Therefore, it feels quite logical that they, together with Insert Coin, are now bringing forth a retro collection with a Sonic the Hedgehog theme. Among the garments we find jackets, socks, pins and a T-shirt. All with Sonic motifs those who played Mega Drive will immediately recognize. The price tag isn't too shabby either, with the most expensive being the laser blue Class Of '91 jacket at £79.99 (around €97).

So far it's only pre-orders, but deliveries are expected as early as "Late March/ Early April". Head over here to shop for some lovely 16-bit smelling Sonic clothing for spring and summer.

Also, don't forget to check out all the pictures, several of the garments have really lovely hidden Easter eggs for the fans.