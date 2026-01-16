Sega is gering up for Sonic's 35th anniversary

HQ

We already knew that Sonic would be turning 35 in 2026, and it was on June 21, 1991, that he first hit the ground running. We all expected Sega to mark the occasion during the year, even though nothing specific has been confirmed.

It still hasn't, but now Sega has at least released a video that quickly (at Sonic speed?) goes through a number of the hedgehog's highlights from his time as a two-dimensional pixel hero to adventures in three dimensions, movies, kart games, friends, and cartoons. Sega has also launched an official website for the 35th anniversary celebration, where they will post everything that is happening. At the moment, the site is pretty empty, but we can at least read:

"2026 marks Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th anniversary, a thrilling milestone for one of the most legendary gaming & entertainment icons!

For over three decades, Sonic has raced through generations and inspired fans with his unmatched speed, unstoppable energy, and fearless spirit.

Now, it's time to honor his incredible journey and celebrate the blue blur's countless adventures.

Get ready to relive the excitement of Sonic's legacy as we celebrate 35 years of nonstop action!

THANK YOU TO OUR FANS"

We're keeping our fingers crossed that a new game will be announced during the year, with rumors of a sequel to Sonic Frontiers, among other things. In addition, we can probably safely count on more DLC for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - and we're probably not the only ones who think it would be great to have a remastered Sonic collection containing at least the Mega Drive titles and lots of trivia, right?