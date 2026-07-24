Sega is gearing up for a retro comeback and targeting both old and new fans

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A few years ago, Sega announced that it would once again begin exploring its past and revealed, among other things, new titles in franchises such as Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, and Shinobi. Since then, more have been added including Ecco the Dolphin and Virtua Fighter 6, and we've even got a sneak peek at some of the games, while Shinobi: Art of Vengeance has actually been released.

One person who is very excited to see players' reactions to Sega's new titles is president and COO Shuji Utsumi. In a Famitsu interview, he explains that the games are designed to appeal to long-time Sega fans, but also to give younger gamers a chance to understand why Sega once became so big (translated using Copilot):

"We're currently developing titles such as Jet Set Radio and Streets of Rage, which have already been announced. I can't share any details yet, but I'm really looking forward to them myself. I'd love for long-time fans to share their honest opinions with us. At the same time, I'd like people who aren't familiar with those games to see that 'Sega makes games like this, too.' We'll be preserving the essence of those classic titles while adapting them to modern tastes."

Crazy Taxi: World Tour appears to be the next major Sega title to be released. It's set to come out in 2027, but we haven't received a confirmed release date yet. However, development seems to be well underway, so hopefully it will be released fairly early in the year.