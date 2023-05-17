Sega is considering raising the price of its games

HQ

In a Q&A session that followed its most recent financial briefing, Sega disclosed that it was thinking of raising the prices of its games to $70.

Sega said: "In the global marketplace, AAA game titles for console have been sold at $59.99 for many years, but titles sold at $69.99 have appeared in the last year. We would like to review the prices of titles that we believe are commensurate with price increases, while also keeping an eye on market conditions."

This means that it's more than likely we'll be getting a few Sega games at a marked-up price, but hopefully this won't be the norm for the company so we can all save a little extra cash. It seems as well that Sega would adopt a Nintendo model of thinking, where a game would have to be worth $70 to earn that price tag, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is.

A lot of other publishers have already increased the prices of their games. What would you think if Sega followed suit?