Sega is celebrating Sonic's 35th anniversary with a concert tour

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For a while, it was very fashionable to hold lavish video game concerts where symphony orchestras toured and performed music from classic games. Today, it's not quite as trendy anymore, but every now and then, projects worth reporting on are launched.

And this, of course, includes Sega's announcement that, to celebrate Sonic's 35th anniversary on June 23, they're launching a tour featuring music from the Sonic games in collaboration with Senbla. Tickets for Sonic Live in Concert go on sale tomorrow, and the tour kicks off in September in the U.S.

Although the tour begins in the US, it will also come to the UK for anyone eager to hear the theme from Green Hill Zone (dare we even hope for Escape From the City?) performed by professional musicians.

A very tasteful move by Sega, we think.