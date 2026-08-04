Sega is celebrating its music catalog with almost six hours of game music on streaming services

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Sega CEO Shuji Utsumi recently said that "few companies can boast such a fantastic music catalog" as Sega can. A fairly uncontroversial statement. After all, they've been making video games longer than Nintendo (their first title came out in 1973) and have created more classics than virtually everyone else except Nintendo itself.

Since Sonic turned 35 this past summer, Sega has been rolling out various ways to celebrate the lightning-fast hedgehog throughout 2026, and it's in this context that you should view their latest move. The Sega Sound Team has released an impressive 100-song playlist (thanks, VGC), spanning nearly six hours, titled Jun Senoue: Essential Works.

Most of it is, of course, Sonic music, but there's also some other great stuff in really nice versions. Sega itself describes the playlist as follows:

"An official playlist featuring songs to which Jun Senoue, known for his work on Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog series, has contributed as a composer, arranger, and guitarist."

As is customary in these situations, Senoue himself also has a few words to say about the collaboration, and in the press release we can read:

"Listening back to them, I realized how many memories I have of working on each song. Some of you may already know all of these songs, but I think there will be some you're hearing for the first time through this playlist.

I hope that by exploring songs from different eras, you'll find some new favorites. Also, this playlist isn't finished yet - I plan to add more songs from time to time, so please look forward to it."

The playlist is available on both Apple Music and Spotify (with some variation in the track listings between the two platforms), so just sit back and enjoy a whole host of classic tracks.