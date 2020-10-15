Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering free games and huge discounts

You're watching Advertisements

Just a couple of hours ago, Sega announced that its celebration for the 60th anniversary has officially kicked off.

As many of you might already know, 2020 is the 60th anniversary of Sega. Therefore, the company has decided to offer a series of free retro-inspired mini-games, developed by their own studio specifically for this special occasion. These mini games will be released on Steam over this week, check details below:

● Armor of Heroes - Relic Entertainment - A retro-inspired multiplayer tank romp for up to four players in versus combat and couch co-op. Available from October 15-19

● Endless Zone - Amplitude Studios - The Endless universe and Fantasy Zone collide in this side-scrolling shoot 'em up. Available from October 16-19

● Streets of Kamurocho - SEGA - Kiryu, and Majima from SEGA's critically acclaimed Yakuza series are raging on the Streets of Kamurocho in a new, but a familiar challenge. Available from October 17-19

● Golden Axed - SEGA - A build of a never-before-seen glimpse at a canned project called Golden Axe: Reborn. Available from October 18-19

Not only that, a lot of PC titles are up to 95% off on Steam right now, and even better, players can get Sonic the Hedgehog 2 completely free, to keep forever.

Over the next few weeks there will be giveaways, competitions, exclusive interviews and more, check the official website for more information.

Happy anniversary, Sega!