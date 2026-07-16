Sega is bringing a mighty line-up to Gamescom

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Enjoy the summer heat while you can and take the opportunity to work through your game backlog (and maybe even add a few new titles to it). Next month, the gaming world will be back in full swing with Gamescom. The world's largest gaming expo will be held, as usual, in Cologne, and this year it runs from August 26-30.

Sega is one of the companies that will be participating, and they're bringing a hefty line-up of games with them. Via a new video, they've now confirmed that we'll get to check out no fewer than five titles, all of which can be classified as hot.

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Sega's Gamescom Line-up



Alien: Isolation 2 - Making its public hands-on debut in Europe, the stand's claustrophobic lo-fi sci-fi setting enhances the atmosphere of Alien: Isolation 2's playable prologue.

- Making its public hands-on debut in Europe, the stand's claustrophobic lo-fi sci-fi setting enhances the atmosphere of Alien: Isolation 2's playable prologue.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour - Capturing the chaotic energy of previous games in the franchise, players will be among the first to race through a brand-new map (one of five cities featured in the final game) in this all-new globetrotting Crazy Taxi adventure. Fans will also get the chance to pose with the iconic taxi from the games, the Yellow Jack.

- Capturing the chaotic energy of previous games in the franchise, players will be among the first to race through a brand-new map (one of five cities featured in the final game) in this all-new globetrotting Crazy Taxi adventure. Fans will also get the chance to pose with the iconic taxi from the games, the Yellow Jack.

Stranger Than Heaven - For the first public hands-on, players will step back in time to an underground jazz club to get their hands on STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, with a stage-based photo opportunity turning them into part of the show.

- For the first public hands-on, players will step back in time to an underground jazz club to get their hands on STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, with a stage-based photo opportunity turning them into part of the show.

Persona 4 Revival - Persona fans will recognise the Junes shopping centre where Western fans will get their chance to play the remake of the RPG classic and submit their messages to the live on-stand TV Stack.

- Persona fans will recognise the Junes shopping centre where Western fans will get their chance to play the remake of the RPG classic and submit their messages to the live on-stand TV Stack.

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 - Making its hands-on debut, players will take command of the Emperor's finest, the Space Marines across three gameplay scenarios, all set within a booth inspired by the war-torn setting.



Cool, this is great and all, but it actually gets even better: everyone who visits the Sega booth will receive a physical Sega pass. They can then show this pass after checking out and trying out all five titles, at which point they can exchange it for a limited-edition collector's token.

In addition, RGG Studio legends and Stranger Than Heaven creators Hiroyuki Sakamoto and Mikinobu Abe will be signing autographs. We're also promised a look at Metaphor: ReFantazio for Switch 2, news about Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, and much more.

In short, this is a booth you won't want to miss.