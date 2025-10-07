Sega is actively searching for staff to a "new major online title"

HQ

As you may know, Sega is currently busy revisiting its history and will be reviving several of its most classic game series in the coming years. We know this includes titles like Crazy Taxi, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, and Virtua Fighter - and we may have just received a small hint about something else as well.

Sega Informant has just noted that Sega is hunting for a lead animator to work on a "new major online title." The game in question hasn't been announced yet but will be developed using Maya and Unreal Engine. That's pretty much all the info we have at this point, other than that Sega 3rd Development Division is handling the development.

So what kind of team is this? Well, it's the same people who previously developed Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and other Phantasy Star Online-related projects.

Of course, this may not provide any useful information at all, as it could be something completely new. But... for those who have been hoping for signs of life from the series, combined with Sega's ambition to reuse its old brands more, it certainly gives at least a little hope.