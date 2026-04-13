Sega hopes to continue working with the Shinobi developer Lizardcube in the future

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We awarded Shinobi: Art of Vengeance our second-highest score last year, and it's a fantastic ninja adventure that you should definitely give a try, especially if you're a fan of Metroidvania games. And maybe we can hope for a sequel down the line.

Following the recently released Sega Villains Stage DLC (where you get to battle famous Sega villains like Dr. Eggman on fan-service-inspired stages), Lizardcube's development on the title is complete, but Sega is apparently eager to continue working with them. Takashi Terada from Sega commented on the collaboration in an interview with IGN, saying that they want to do more with Lizardcube in the future (translated with Bing):

"Since we don't have any further plans for DLC, 'Sega Villains Stage' will mark the end of this chapter. Personally, I'd love to create more different things together with Lizardcube, and I hope you're looking forward to seeing what the future has to offer."

A new Shinobi would obviously be a treat, but the studio has also previously developed the acclaimed Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap and Streets of Rage 4. One might therefore imagine that they would develop something more in these two franchises, but it could of course also be something completely different - how about the Alex Kidd comeback that so many have been hoping for?

What would be your dream Sega project from Lizardcube?