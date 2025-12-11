Sega heavily implies that they have something to show us at The Game Awards

HQ

In previous years, developers and publishers always tried to keep their participation in The Game Awards a secret in order to deliver a surprise. In recent years, however, we have seen a shift in this strategy, with companies often announcing in advance that they have something to show (and also when they don't have anything to get rid of rumors and false expectations), and in some cases even revealing what we will get to see.

This way, they prevent the leaks that were common in the past and ensure that fans are glued to their seats. This year, for example, we know that we will see Lara Croft again, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be showcased, and that Swedish developer The Ascent has something new in the works.

Now another company has thrown its hat into the ring, namely Sega. They wrote the following on YouTube regarding The Game Awards: "Stay tuned, you won't want to miss it 👀"

So what could this be? Sega has a lot of games announced. This includes a bunch of reboots of classic series such as Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, and Jet Set Radio. In addition, they are working on Virtua Fighter 6 (not the final name, though), and then there's the fact that no brand new 3D Sonic platform game has been released in three years - with a 35th anniversary coming up next year.

We don't know what we'll see, but one thing we are sure of is that we are curious to find out what it is.