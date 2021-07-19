English
SEGA has teamed up with Lavair to release limited-edition pairs of Mega Drive trainers

They are set to go on sale on July 23 and will cost £200.

SEGA has revealed that it has partnered with independent trainer label Lavair to produced a range of products styled after one of its most beloved consoles, the Mega Drive.

The products, which you can view here, include two sets of caps and trainers which can be purchased from July 23. The products are available in two different styles, the more bright and flashy Analogue style and the more simplisic and understated Mono look. Regardless of the style, the trainers retail for £200 and the caps will set you back £50.

