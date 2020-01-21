Sega has Sonic news for every month of the year

Things have been quiet when it comes to Sonic the Hedgehog recently (aside from the debacle regarding the film and its remade visuals last year), but now a new release on a Japanese site (thanks, PC Gamer) show Sega has a lot of plans for 2020.

Fans are promised news related to the blue mascot on the 20th day of every month this year, and you can get a taste of what awaits this year via the Japanese Sonic page, including the image below.

That's about all we know for now, but with the film also coming out next month, it may well be a big year for Sonic and friends, perhaps following in the footsteps of the well-received Sonic Mania (or the slightly less successful Sonic Forces).

What Sonic news do you want to hear?

