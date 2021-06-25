SEGA has slashed the price of in-game passes for Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 by up to 90%

With Sonic celebrating his 30th anniversary this week, we've seen celebrations in titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Minecraft, and Sonic Forces. One other title that is celebrating this milestone is Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, as SEGA has slashed the price of its in-game passes by up to 90%.

All in-game passes here including All Access Passes, 2-Area Passes and 5-Area Passes have been reduced down to £0.99. These passes, if you are unaware, unlock new areas on the map that are based on real-life places within hosting city Tokyo. Of course, you don't need to purchase any of these to start playing though, as the game's first 10 stages can be accessed for free.