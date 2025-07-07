Sega has restocked their official store with new merch

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
If you're a Sega fan and feel like you could use some fun Sega merchandise, the Japanese gaming giant is now announcing via Threads that they've replenished their official range of stuff on the Sega Shop.
This includes several kinds of clothing, bags, pins, plushies, mugs and more. If you feel like your life isn't complete without a deck of Sonic cards or a Sonic pillow, you'll find it here - at unexpectedly reasonable prices.
See something you want, and if so, what?