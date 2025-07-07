Sega has restocked their official store with new merch

HQ

If you're a Sega fan and feel like you could use some fun Sega merchandise, the Japanese gaming giant is now announcing via Threads that they've replenished their official range of stuff on the Sega Shop.

This includes several kinds of clothing, bags, pins, plushies, mugs and more. If you feel like your life isn't complete without a deck of Sonic cards or a Sonic pillow, you'll find it here - at unexpectedly reasonable prices.

See something you want, and if so, what?