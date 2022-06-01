Cookies

Sega has released a snippet of Sonic Frontiers gameplay

We get a brief idea of what the next adventure for the blue hedgehog might be like.

HQ

Sega has released a short clip of gameplay from Sonic Frontiers, gameplay which gives a look into what the iconic blue hedgehog will be getting up to when this title launches later this year.

The clip shows Sonic running around a world and tussling with all kinds of strange creatures and using his super speed to influence the world itself. As for what exactly is going on, none of it really does make sense at the time being, but we do at least get shown some grind rail gameplay so expect that mechanic to return.

Check it out below, and as for when you can look to play Sonic Frontiers yourself, the game is still expected to launch this holiday period on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

HQ
