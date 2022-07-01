Cookies

Persona 5 Royal

Sega has plans to make movies and series based on Atlus' games

Sega producer: "Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore".

Ever thought about how well the Persona franchise would be as a TV series? It seems like Sega has been thinking about this as well, and has now decided to move forward with these plans. They are going to expand Atlus' games into both live-action movies and TV series as a part of an official strategy to expand their storytelling.

Toru Nakahara is Sega's lead producer on the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, and he explains why this makes so much sense:

"Atlus' worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style and compelling characters. Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen — or played — before. Together, Sega and Atlus, are working to bring these stories and worlds to life through new mediums and for new audiences."

The most obvious film to be adapted would be the Persona series, but Atlus has a lot of brands well suited for this new strategy like Shin Megami Tensei, Trauma Center, and Catherine.

Would you like to see the Persona series turned into movies?

