Sega has more plans to bring back classic franchises than what has been revealed so far

After decades of fan requests, Sega announced during The Game Awards 2023 that it would be returning to its most classic properties, including Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

It has since been confirmed that Ecco the Dolphin and Virtua Fighter will also be making a comeback - and Sega is not done with the surprises yet. The company's content production department Kagasei Shimomura confirms this in an interview with Game Informer where he explains:

"We can't talk in detail about anything, but that being said, we are considering several projects and are working on several projects. Not only games, but also other things that have been [announced] already. We're really looking forward to growing several of our IPs and making sure that we have several fun things coming up in the future."

And with that, we can open the floodgates to the fans' wishes. We certainly wouldn't mind a new Panzer Dragoon, Phantasy Star or Virtua Tennis. What Sega series do you think they should dust off and revive?