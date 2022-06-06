Sega has announced a Mega Drive Mini 2

Following the success of the Sega Mega Drive Mini, Sega has announced a Sega Mega Drive Mini 2, which according to Video Games Chronicle, will be looking to launch later this year in Japan.
Revealed during a Japanese livestream, the Mega Drive Mini 2 is said to play Mega CD titles, and will support 50 total games (split between Mega Drive and Mega CD). As for the game list, a few titles have been revealed:
Sega is looking to launch this mini console on October 27 in Japan for approximately $75. There has not been word of a western launch, but no doubt it will be on the horizon especially considering the global release of the first Mega Drive Mini console.