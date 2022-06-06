Sega has announced a Mega Drive Mini 2

HQ

Following the success of the Sega Mega Drive Mini, Sega has announced a Sega Mega Drive Mini 2, which according to Video Games Chronicle, will be looking to launch later this year in Japan.

Revealed during a Japanese livestream, the Mega Drive Mini 2 is said to play Mega CD titles, and will support 50 total games (split between Mega Drive and Mega CD). As for the game list, a few titles have been revealed:



Silpheed



Shining Force CD



Sonic CD



Mansion of Hidden Souls



Popful Mail



Virtua Racing



Bonanza Bros



Shining in the Darkness



Thunder Force IV



Magical Taruruto



Fantasy Zone



Sega is looking to launch this mini console on October 27 in Japan for approximately $75. There has not been word of a western launch, but no doubt it will be on the horizon especially considering the global release of the first Mega Drive Mini console.