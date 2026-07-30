Sega has announced a closed network test for Crazy Taxi: World Tour

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One of the games we'll get to check out at this year's Gamescom is Crazy Taxi: World Tour, where Sega has promised that attendees will get to try out one of the five available maps. We don't know which one it will be, but we suspect it's the West Coast map, as it just got a new trailer (which you can find below). It's based on San Francisco and seems quite similar to the original map from the first game.

If you can't make it to Cologne to attend the gaming expo and drive a digital taxi, Sega has another solution. They've announced a Multiplayer Closed Network Test, which, as the name suggests, is based on multiplayer. Here's what's included:



In Pickup Race, up to 6 players will compete with each other to drop off as many passengers as possible within a set time limit, earning as much crazy money as possible.



In Cops 'N' Cabbies, players will be split into two, 3-person teams competing against each other



Players will be able to race across 2 maps and choose between 4 characters and 6 cars with various tune-up options.



Click this link to register your interest by August 31; residents of most major European countries can participate, but unfortunately, very few others can.

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