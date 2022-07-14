Sega Genesis Mini 2 launching in October in the US

HQ

It was already known that Sega is currently working on a Mega Drive Mini 2 that will be released in Japan this fall. Yesterday, it's American counterpart was confirmed, which means the unit will be coming to the western markets as well - although Europe is yet to be announced.

The US version of the console is called Genesis Mini 2, and has a different chip-set than the Genesis Mini that was released three years ago. This one has both more storage and better computing power, which will be used for bigger and more demanding Sega CD titles. We're promised more than 50 games, all new for the mini consoles, with 23 of them being confirmed:

After Burner II

Alien Soldier #

Bonanza Bros.

Fantasy Zone (arcade port to Genesis spec)

Lightening Force

Mansion of Hidden Souls **

Night Striker ** #

The Ninjawarriors ** #

The Ooze

OutRun

OutRunners

Rainbow Islands Extra

Rolling Thunder 2

Shining Force CD **

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed **

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic CD **

Splatterhouse 2

Star Mobile (previously unreleased)

Super Hang-On

Vectorman 2

Virtua Racing

**: Sega CD

#: Japanese version

The Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27, and includes one six-button gamepad. We're also promised that the original mini controller from the Mega Drive Mini will be compatible with this one as well. For more information, check out the video below and the official homepage.

It does sounds like something to treat yourself to, doesn't it?

