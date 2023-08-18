Sega finalises acquisition of mobile gaming giant Rovio

HQ

Last April we reported that Sega had closed the purchase of Rovio Entertaiment, the studio responsible for the Angry Birds series, for some $746 million. And now that deal has been completed.

Rovio is now part of the Sega Group, and the company has issued a statement (thank you, VGC) reporting on plans for the future of the merger.

It wants to use "Rovio's knowledge and experience in the live-service mobile games market to bring Sega's current and new titles to the global mobile games market, where there is great potential".

At the same time, Sega also says Rovio wants to go "beyond" mobile game development and will support it in this new phase. "Rovio aims to expand its platform outside of mobile games, and Sega will actively seek to support this process through its capabilities."

Would you like to see a crossover between Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds characters in the future, now that they share a home?