Sega embarks on preservation initiative amid uncertainty over its game library size

Sega, a prominent video game company with a history dating back to the late 1960s, has acknowledged its uncertainty regarding the exact number of games it owns. This admission was made by Yosuke Okunari during SIGGRAPH 2024, where he discussed Sega's recent initiatives in documenting and preserving development materials related to its games. Notably, Sega only began to prioritize preservation efforts in 2023.

Over the years, Sega has expanded its intellectual property portfolio by acquiring other companies, including Technosoft and Atlus, making it increasingly challenging to keep track of all its game titles. Okunari highlighted that previous preservation endeavors have led to products like the Mega Drive Mini, retro games within the Yakuza series, and the 3D Classics series on the Nintendo 3DS. Looking ahead, Sega plans to develop a comprehensive database encompassing its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, such as Atlus, Sammy, and Technosoft.

During the presentation, a slide was shown indicating that Sega is currently unaware of the total number of games it holds rights to. Interestingly, this slide also implied that Sega possesses the rights to the game catalog of Warp, a company founded by the late Kenji Eno.