LIVE
logo hd live | Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lost Judgment

SEGA details pre-order bonuses for Lost Judgment

Pre-orders for three versions of the crime thriller are now live.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Another third-party game to show up at last night's State of Play was SEGA's crime thriller sequel Lost Judgment. At the showcase, we got to see some brand-new gameplay (which you can watch above) and we also learned that pre-orders for three retail versions of the game are now live.

Firstly, there is a Standard Edition which will include a Quick Start Support Pack for anybody that decides to pre-order. Next, there is a Digital Deluxe Edition for $69.99 and a Digital Ultimate Edition for $89.99, and the pre-order bonus is that players will be able to access the game three days earlier on September 21. Digital Ultimate Edition owners will also receive a special story DLC which is set in the locations of Kamurocho and Ijincho.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the game will include free upgrade paths for both PS4 and Xbox One owners. If you have bought the game on last-gen hardware then you'll receive a brand-new version when you finally decide to upgrade to a newer console. Of course, this only works for PS4 owners who move to PS5 and Xbox One owners who upgrade to Xbox Series consoles.

Lost Judgment

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy