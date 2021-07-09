SEGA details pre-order bonuses for Lost Judgment

Another third-party game to show up at last night's State of Play was SEGA's crime thriller sequel Lost Judgment. At the showcase, we got to see some brand-new gameplay (which you can watch above) and we also learned that pre-orders for three retail versions of the game are now live.

Firstly, there is a Standard Edition which will include a Quick Start Support Pack for anybody that decides to pre-order. Next, there is a Digital Deluxe Edition for $69.99 and a Digital Ultimate Edition for $89.99, and the pre-order bonus is that players will be able to access the game three days earlier on September 21. Digital Ultimate Edition owners will also receive a special story DLC which is set in the locations of Kamurocho and Ijincho.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the game will include free upgrade paths for both PS4 and Xbox One owners. If you have bought the game on last-gen hardware then you'll receive a brand-new version when you finally decide to upgrade to a newer console. Of course, this only works for PS4 owners who move to PS5 and Xbox One owners who upgrade to Xbox Series consoles.

Thanks, IGN.