Sega COO doesn't think the company will be getting acquired

After the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it seems no third-party developer or publisher is safe. However, one company that is pretty sure it isn't going to be acquired is Sega. Speaking with CNBC, the chief operating officer for the Sonic creator Shuji Utsumi said that there's a lot of interest from other parties, but he doesn't think a deal will occur.

"Many companies are interested. We feel honoured. We have attractive IPs and potentials. Companies owned by the owner. A strong owner. I don't think that kind of transaction is going to happen."

Sega itself has made a major acquisition lately, buying the Angry Birds creator Rovio. "As an entity of Sega Sammy, we are acquiring some of the companies. We just made an announcement [to buy Rovio]. We are still looking for opportunities for growth."

