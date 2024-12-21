Sega considers launching its own subscription service

HQ

Sega has revealed it is evaluating the creation of a subscription-based gaming service, potentially joining the likes of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. According to the BBC, Sega's Western boss, Shuji Utsumi, called such models "very interesting" and hinted at undisclosed plans under internal discussion.

The move would leverage Sega's vast back catalog of beloved titles, making it an attractive offering for nostalgic gamers and newcomers alike. Recent delistings of classic Sega games suggest the company may be consolidating its library for an exclusive service.

With its roots in 70s gaming and iconic franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega's exploration of this model reflects a broader push to regain its global prominence. As the industry shifts towards streaming, could Sega's subscription plan revive its golden era, or would it face challenges in a crowded market?