Sega considering its own version of Game Pass

Subscription services are becoming all the rage nowadays. Xbox Game Pass has pioneered how we view our online gaming subscriptions, and even how we approach new releases. PS Plus has tried to follow suit, as have others, and now it could be Sega's turn to make a Game Pass-like subscription service.

Speaking to the BBC, Sega president Shuji Utsumi said that he found subscriptions "very interesting." But, he wasn't fully open to revealing what Sega's plans might be. "We're thinking something - and discussing something - we cannot disclose right now," he said.

If more subscriptions do join the pool, it's likely going to mean more money out of gamers' pockets. Already EA, Ubisoft, Rockstar, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox have major subscription services that they push, and while some are included in the bigger subscriptions like Game Pass Ultimate, there are concerns that Sega would just be adding another drop into an already full bucket.

What do you think of the idea of a Sega Game Pass?