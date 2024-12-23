Sega confirms there will be no Saturn Mini or Dreamcast Mini

HQ

A few years ago, retro Mini console fever invaded the entire gaming sphere, with Nintendo first exploiting the limited edition concept with the NES Mini and then the SNES, before Sega also jumped on the bandwagon with the Mega Drive Mini and Mega Drive Mini II. And that seems to be the extent of Sega's efforts in this nostalgia market.

CEO of Sega of America & Europe's publishing division Shuji Utsumi confirmed to The Guardian that there will be no more Mini consoles, meaning that hope for a Sega Dreamcast Mini or Sega Saturn Mini is fading.

"We are not a retro company," Utsumi said. "We appreciate our legacy very much, we value it, but at the same time we want to offer something new; otherwise we will become history. That's not what we are aiming for."

While we may not have an official retro system, some of the best franchises that managed to appear on these older Sega systems are actually making a comeback, such as Jet Set Radio, Virtua Fighter, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi and Golden Axe, so there is hope for the future.