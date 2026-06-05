Sega confirms the Persona 6 leak by trying to stop it

There have been persistent rumors that Persona 6 will be announced during either tonight's Summer Game Fest, Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase, or Nintendo's rumored Direct stream next week. These rumors have also been further backed up by allegedly leaked images from the game.

So far, the images haven't spread very widely, but this week Sega has done something that might do more harm than good. IGN reports that Sega has cleared the internet of all leaked images by sending out copyright infringement notices.

In other words, this means the images are actually genuine, and it certainly increases the chances that Persona 6 will be revealed very soon.

If Sega's goal was to keep Persona 6 under wraps, we can only note that we and countless other sites have now reported on the matter without showing the leaked images, and one might therefore suspect that Sega's actions have only made the situation worse.