Sega confirms plans to acquire Angry Birds developer, Rovio

Update: Sega has confirmed that it has acquired Rovio Entertainment, and that the deal has been completed for $776 million, around 75% of what was originally expected. The deal is expected to be closed by the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, meaning expect Rovio's portfolio, including Angry Birds, to be part of the Sega family this September.

Original story: It's not really much of a secret that the mobile games space is the biggest section of the games industry. As anyone who owns a smartphone can play a game, it's clear why the section of the industry has such an enormous playerbase, and why major players in the console and PC gaming space are continually looking to tap into it.

Microsoft is looking to significantly increase its standing in the space with the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King (the latter part being the mobile titan), and Sega is seemingly on the cards to follow suit.

Because over the weekend, Wall Street Journal has reported that Sega is closing in on a $1 billion deal that will see the Japanese games company acquiring the studio who created Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment.

The deal is expected to be closed early this week, assuming the negotiations do not fall apart, so expect an official announcement within the coming days.