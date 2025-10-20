Sega celebrates the 25th anniversary of Phantasy Star Online

You are probably aware that Sega is in the process of reviving its gaming history, and they have already released a new Shinobi and are working on Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and Virtua Fighter, among others. However, one game that people are asking for but that Sega has not said anything about is Phantasy Star Online.

The Dreamcast hit has been followed up with both a sequel and updated versions, but many feel that they don't quite manage to recapture the magic of the first game - and Sega has been strangely uninterested in doing anything about it. That's why many fans are now happily noting that Sega is at least acknowledging the classic's 25th anniversary, even if it doesn't necessarily mean anything more.

Sega has opened a pop-up store in Shinjuku (Tokyo) and an online store (which, of course, does not deliver to the West), selling all kinds of merchandise from Phantasy Star Online.

The fact that Sega is at the very least showing in this way that it remembers its classic title naturally increases the chances that it will one day be given a new lease of life, if only in the form of a remaster. Unfortunately though, there is nothing at present to suggest that this will happen.