Sega celebrates 35 years of Puyo Puyo with a really catchy j-pop banger

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There have been plenty of anniversaries this year, with major games and consoles marking their anniversaries, and just today we're celebrating 40 years of Dragon Quest. Another game series celebrating an anniversary today is Puyo Puyo, a light-hearted Tetris-inspired puzzle series from Compile and Sega that's very popular in Japan.

Of course, Sega doesn't want to miss out on marking this occasion, but they're doing it in a slightly unexpected way. They've released an anniversary song in collaboration with the singer Punipunidenki, and if you like J-pop, we think you'll definitely enjoy this one.

If you're in the mood for a little Japanese groove on a Wednesday like this, you can listen on both Spotify and YouTube. And if you want to play Puyo Puyo, then Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 was the latest major release and is available on all major platforms. You can read our review here.