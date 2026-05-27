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Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Sega celebrates 35 years of Puyo Puyo with a really catchy j-pop banger

You can listen to this catchy song on several major music streaming services, including Spotify and YouTube.

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There have been plenty of anniversaries this year, with major games and consoles marking their anniversaries, and just today we're celebrating 40 years of Dragon Quest. Another game series celebrating an anniversary today is Puyo Puyo, a light-hearted Tetris-inspired puzzle series from Compile and Sega that's very popular in Japan.

Of course, Sega doesn't want to miss out on marking this occasion, but they're doing it in a slightly unexpected way. They've released an anniversary song in collaboration with the singer Punipunidenki, and if you like J-pop, we think you'll definitely enjoy this one.

If you're in the mood for a little Japanese groove on a Wednesday like this, you can listen on both Spotify and YouTube. And if you want to play Puyo Puyo, then Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 was the latest major release and is available on all major platforms. You can read our review here.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

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Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Score

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

The two classic puzzle franchises have collided once more, but does the sequel add enough to warrant your attention?



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