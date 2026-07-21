Sega celebrated the Sakura Wars series' 25th anniversary

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Many of you have probably heard of Sakura Taisen, a role-playing game series with distinct elements of both dating sims and visual novels combined with surprisingly tactical battles. The series became incredibly popular in Japan and helped the Sega Saturn outsell the PlayStation in that market during its first two years (up until the release of Final Fantasy VII); it even outsold the lifetime sales numbers of Nintendo 64 there, despite being an international flop.

The series debuted in 1996, and depending on how generously you count, close to 30 games have been released, six of which are main series titles. In the West, however, only two Sakura Wars games (as the series has come to be known here) have been released, much to the immense disappointment of many.

But if you're one of those who's familiar with the series and may have played the Japanese originals or fan translations, Sega now has some exciting news (thanks Time Extension) to share. Since Sakura Taisen is now turning 30, the milestone will be celebrated at an event called Sega Universe Playground at the Parco department store in Tokyo.

There, you'll have the chance to play Sega classics, as well as meet the series' creator, Oji Hiroi. They're also promising food inspired by Sega classics like Fantasy Zone, Rent A Hero, Streets of Rage, and the very quirky title Segagaga (where you had to save Sega from going under during the Dreamcast heydays). In addition, there will be DJ sets featuring classic Sega music and a pop-up Sega store with unique merchandise.

If you have a trip to Japan planned or are already there and are a Sega fan, be sure not to miss this.