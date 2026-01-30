Sega brings world class fighting to Switch 2 with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

HQ

It's been a long time since Nintendo and Sega became friends, but despite this and despite the latter's transition to multi-format publisher, there is one classic series that has consistently skipped all Nintendo hardware with new releases. You've probably already figured out that we're talking about Virtua Fighter, Sega's legendary series that started in Japanese arcades in 1993 and is considered by many to be the world's premier fighting franchise.

Unfortunately, new instalments have been few and far between over the past two decades, with the latest numbered game being Virtua Fighter 5, originally released in 2006. However, Sega has continued to update it with revisions that have often been released for consoles, such as Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and last year's Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., which has already been released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

But now it's time for a historic debut, as Sega announces that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is finally coming to Switch 2. And they haven't skimped on the features, as we can look forward to full crossplay between PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and of course Switch 2 - complete with support for rollback netcode for smoother online gaming and a new game mode called World Stage.

There will be both a physical edition (£54.99 / €59.99) and a digital edition, where you can choose between the standard version (£15.99 / €19.99) and a 30th Anniversary Edition (£39.99 / €49.99), the latter of which also includes extra DLC:

30th Anniversary Edition



Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage base game



Legendary Pack DLC



Yakuza Series Collaboration Pack DLC



Virtua Fighter 30th Anniversary Swimsuit Costume Set, Soundtrack Collection, and Ranking Titles



Virtua Fighter Pre-Production Artwork



Ahead of the launch, an open beta will begin on February 19 to test networking and crossplay features, and pre-orders are already available. Those who pre-order will receive an exclusive Sega-inspired cosmetic item in the game.

March 26 marks the premiere of Virtua Fighter on a Nintendo console, as Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is released, and hopefully this also means that Virtua Fighter 6 (the name is not finalized, however) will also come to Switch 2 in due course. Check out the first trailer for the Switch 2 version and some screenshots below.