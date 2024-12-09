Sega announces sequel to Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Chronicles of Hinokami for PC and consoles in 2025

This year saw the release of the short-lived Season 4 of the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The Hashira Training Arc came to an abrupt end before giving us a small change to see the final conclusion of the series with a trilogy of films, the first part of which will be released in theatres in 2025. And it looks like that release will be accompanied by a new video game.

Sega has announced, while sharing the first image from the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinite Fortress movie, the 2025 release of Demon Saleyer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles 2, which will continue the demon-slaying adventures of Kamado Tanjiro and his friends. This sequel will place special emphasis on combat in the Pleasure District, the Blacksmith Village and the Pillar Training (Hashira), so we'll see our hero perform the Thunder Breath, defeat some Superior Moons and stand at the gates of the final showdown with the supreme demon Muzan.

You can check out the action in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles 2. The game will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and (confirmed by Sega) the "Nintendo Switch family of consoles", so we confirm that it will also be available on Nintendo's successor hardware.