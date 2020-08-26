Sega announces Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris was an underrated gem focused on multiplayer where two of the most famous puzzle games of all time, Puyo Puyo and Tetris, were somehow combined in a really clever way that actually worked. And now Sega has just confirmed that there will be more of this in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2.

Just like last time, it will be released for PlayStation 4 and Switch, but this time the Xbox family (Xbox One and Xbox Series X) is included as well with a release for all formats on December 8, with PlayStation 5 coming "later" and PC in early 2021. We're promised a "brand-new hilarious story filled with an eclectic cast of characters", but also new ways to play the game and DLC support.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will also support Smart Delivery for Xbox, which means you can buy it for Xbox One and get the Xbox Series X edition at no extra cost - and vice versa if that's how you decide to go. Check out the first trailer below.