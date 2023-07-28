Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Sega announces Gamescom 2023 line-up

Sonic, two new Persona games, and more are set to hit the stage.

HQ

Gamescom is under a month away, and as we eagerly await the gaming event of the summer if not the year, Sega has unveiled the line-up it'll be bringing to the event.

As confirmed in a new press release, Sega will be located in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse and its stand will allow people to see:


  • Sonic The Hedgehog's™ latest adventure in the eagerly awaited, Sonic™ Superstars

  • Creative Assembly's hero-based, multiplayer extraction shooter, HYENAS™

  • The all-new action-adventure brawler from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name™

  • Two new titles from ATLUS' critically acclaimed Persona series: Persona™ 5 Tactica and Persona™ 3 Reload

  • The latest DLC for Creative Assembly's grand-strategy epic, Total War™: WARHAMMER® III

There are also hands-on stations for Total War: Pharaoh, Samba De Amigo: Party Central™, Endless™ Dungeon and Etrian Odyssey™ Origins Collection.

If you won't be making the show in-person, Sega will also be updating everything shown at the event over on its social media. Stay tuned as we cover more Gamescom news.

