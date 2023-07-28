Sega announces Gamescom 2023 line-up

Gamescom is under a month away, and as we eagerly await the gaming event of the summer if not the year, Sega has unveiled the line-up it'll be bringing to the event.
As confirmed in a new press release, Sega will be located in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse and its stand will allow people to see:
There are also hands-on stations for Total War: Pharaoh, Samba De Amigo: Party Central™, Endless™ Dungeon and Etrian Odyssey™ Origins Collection.
If you won't be making the show in-person, Sega will also be updating everything shown at the event over on its social media. Stay tuned as we cover more Gamescom news.