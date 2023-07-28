Sega announces Gamescom 2023 line-up

HQ

Gamescom is under a month away, and as we eagerly await the gaming event of the summer if not the year, Sega has unveiled the line-up it'll be bringing to the event.

As confirmed in a new press release, Sega will be located in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse and its stand will allow people to see:



Sonic The Hedgehog's™ latest adventure in the eagerly awaited, Sonic™ Superstars



Creative Assembly's hero-based, multiplayer extraction shooter, HYENAS™



The all-new action-adventure brawler from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name™



Two new titles from ATLUS' critically acclaimed Persona series: Persona™ 5 Tactica and Persona™ 3 Reload



The latest DLC for Creative Assembly's grand-strategy epic, Total War™: WARHAMMER® III



There are also hands-on stations for Total War: Pharaoh, Samba De Amigo: Party Central™, Endless™ Dungeon and Etrian Odyssey™ Origins Collection.

If you won't be making the show in-person, Sega will also be updating everything shown at the event over on its social media. Stay tuned as we cover more Gamescom news.