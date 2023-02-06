Sega and Yoko Taro accidentally reveal teaser trailer for new game

HQ

Sega accidentally released a trailer early around a new mobile game from itself and the Nier series creator Yoko Taro.

A teaser was released today, which doesn't mention any information about the game, but the wrong version of the video was released first, telling us its name, which will reportedly be 404 Game Re;set.

The title is set to be released on iOS and Android, and from the looks of it we're getting another dose of Taro's brilliant strangeness, as the teaser shows multiple cities being covered in Sega imagery.

Finally, there's the reveal that an announcement will be made on Friday the 10th of February, 2023, at 8pm in local Japanese time.

Are you excited to see what Yoko Taro's next project will be?

Thanks, Gematsu.