Sega and the IOC sign a multi-year agreement to promote the Olympic Games with Sonic the Hedgehog

Today Sega and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the signing of a multi-year agreement linking universal Olympic values with Sonic the Hedgehog. The "Five Rings" collaboration, pictured below, will explore opportunities to promote the Olympic Games brand and launch official products with other partners from 2026 onwards.

"At SEGA, we are committed to creating respectful and inclusive communities around the world," said Shuji Utsumi, president, COO and representative of Sega Corporation. "Partnering with the International Olympic Committee allows us to prioritise these values, especially with the Five Rings programme, and celebrate the innovative and diverse spirit that both brands promote."

"From the IOC, we are extremely pleased to collaborate with SEGA on this exciting new phase of Olympic branding, which harnesses the power of storytelling and innovation to connect with audiences globally," says Elisabeth Allaman, deputy general manager of TMS at the IOC. "By combining the world-renowned Olympic rings with the beloved Sonic character, we create new opportunities for fans of all ages to experience the spirit of sport and play in unique and unforgettable ways."

What do you think, is Sonic the most ideal figure to merge the Olympic Games and video games?